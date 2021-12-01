Shaw takes up Riviera leadership role

Riviera Travel have announced Robin Shaw has been made permanent chief operating officer with the company.

Shaw has been working with Riviera in a consultancy capacity since August.

Reporting into Phil Hullah, chief executive, he will be responsible for product development, commercial and operations.

Prior to joining the Burton-on-Trent based river cruise and escorted tour specialists, shaw was chief executive at Saga Travel.

Shaw said: “I am delighted to be joining Riviera Travel on a permanent basis.

“Riviera is a renowned brand with a great reputation, and I’m looking forward to spearheading a strong operational recovery into next year and beyond.

“Despite all the recent challenges we have ambitious growth plans, both from a cruise and tour operator perspective, which the team and I are determined to deliver.”

Previously Shaw has held senior roles at Royal Caribbean, Avis Europe and Pepsico.

Hullah said: “Robin brings extensive travel industry knowledge to Riviera Travel, and we are thrilled to have him join us.

“His wealth of experience in river and ocean cruise, as well as escorted touring, will be instrumental as part of our next exciting phase of development.”