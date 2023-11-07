Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and OMRAN Group Forge Strategic Partnership

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today to collectively initiate and pursue cross-destination tourism promotion and marketing initiatives between the Musandam Governorate, Sultanate of Oman and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

The agreement was signed in London, UK, between Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and Dr. Hashil Obaid Al Mahrouqi, Chief Executive Officer of OMRAN Group during a signing ceremony held at the World Travel Market, one of the most influential annual global exhibitions on travel and tourism.

The MoU provides an official platform for both parties to cooperate on initiatives aimed at attracting more international visitors while positioning Ras Al Khaimah and Musandam as leading global tourism destinations in the Middle East. The agreement will see leaders of both organisations work together to create opportunities for travellers to visit both destinations, Ras Al Khaimah and Musandam, in a single trip. The partnership between the destinations is a natural fit, with just a 90-minute drive between them and a shared mountain range, the majestic Hajar mountains, among a wealth of other shared natural landscapes. Furthermore, their intertwined cultural heritage and historical connections only serve to enrich and strengthen this unique collaboration.

To this end, the MoU sets forth a framework for greater collaboration and dialogue on marketing initiatives to promote cross-destination tourism. This includes facilitating ease of access in transportation between Musandam and Ras Al Khaimah, developing favourable visa arrangements for international travellers to visit both destinations and initiating tourism packages, adventure offerings and partnership opportunities.

Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “This first of its kind agreement is built upon a formidable synergy between Ras Al Khaimah and the neighbouring Musandam Governorate. We look forward to working together with OMRAN on cross-destination promotions which will not only showcase each of our destinations’ distinct tourism offerings, but also raise awareness among international visitors about the wide range of tourism attractions in the Middle East.”

Dr. Hashil Obaid Al Mahrouqi, OMRAN Group’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “It gives us great pleasure to partner with the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority. This MoU underscores the pivotal role tourism authorities play in championing natural assets and cultural heritage. Through our joint efforts, we aim to craft distinctive and innovative experiences for global travellers, further enhancing the allure of our region.”

Ras Al Khaimah and Musandam Governorate boast remarkable natural assets, offering tourists a range of captivating attractions. These include the majestic Hajar Mountains and the stunning fjords for which the Governorate of Musandam is renowned. As both are uniquely situated along the pristine shores of the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman respectively, international travellers can additionally expect to enjoy an extensive range of water activities when visiting both destinations as part of the new partnership. From immersive diving and snorkeling experiences, picturesque Dhow cruises, dolphin watching, kayaking and waterparks, Ras Al Khaimah and Musandam are set to deliver unforgettable experiences for every kind of traveller amidst stunning natural landscapes.

The two destinations also offer a wide range of adventure experiences, this strategic partnership will focus on positioning Ras Al Khaimah and Musandam as leaders within the global adventure tourism market through unified marketing programmes. Ras Al Khaimah, known as the adventure hub of the Middle East, offers adventure enthusiasts a host of high-octane experiences on Jebel Jais, the highest mountain peak in the UAE, such as the Jais Flight, the longest zipline in the world, the Jais Sledder, the longest toboggan ride in the region, among many other attractions, while Musandam recently shattered international records with the launch of the world’s longest over water zipline. Together, the two destinations are poised to make a significant contribution to the global adventure market, elevating the Middle East’s status as a hub for adventure seekers internationally.

Additionally, both destinations boast an impressive heritage and rich cultural history. History buffs can start with visiting one of the various sites in Ras Al Khaimah, including four archaeological sites on the UNESCO tentative list and Suwaidi Pearls, the only pearl farm in the UAE, then head to Oman and visit the Khasab Castle and Telegraph Island, one of the famous historical sites in Musandam. In addition, incentives will be developed through this MoU to attract international visitors to these sites to preserve the captivating natural beauty and cultural traditions of each destination.

Taken together, the new strategic partnership will offer travellers a seamless experience which showcases the rich diversity of tourism offerings within the Sultanate of Oman and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, making it easier than ever to explore and enjoy both destinations.