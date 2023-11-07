Hotelbeds signs Barceló Hotel Group partnership at World Travel Market

Hotelbeds, part of HBX Group, has entered a partnership with Barceló Hotel Group.

This strategic distribution agreement increases Hotelbeds’ accommodation portfolio while also extends Barceló Hotels & Resorts’ brand in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, opening up new possibilities for travellers.

The collaboration adds 130 Barceló hotels in 15 countries into the Hotelbeds Preferred Portfolio, and Hotelbeds will in return enhance the distribution reach for these properties.

Hotelbeds operations span more than 170 markets, and encompasses more than 71,000 travel buyers, resulting in a number of benefits, including increased revenue streams in underpenetrated market segments.

Carlos Muñoz, chief commercial officer of HBX Group, said: “We are excited to start this collaboration with Barceló Hotel Group, a brand that shares our dedication to providing top-tier experiences for travellers.

“This partnership enriches our extensive hotel portfolio, enabling us to offer our customers an even wider array of choices. We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have for both companies.”

As the flagship brand of Barceló Hotel Group, Barceló Hotels & Resorts is renowned for offering a wide spectrum of accommodation to suit the diverse needs and preference of travellers, whether they are looking for leisure, business or luxury stays.

The brand encompasses a global collection of hotels and resorts, including urban properties, beachfront getaways and all-inclusive destinations.

Raul González, chief executive officer at Barceló Hotel Group, said: “We are pleased to announce this alliance with Hotelbeds as it allows us to increase the awareness of Barceló Hotels & Resorts and to reach more markets globally.

“This is a fundamental step in our plans for growth and market diversification.

“Our commercial strategy is strengthened through the development of smart initiatives designed to reinforce relationships with strong partners like Hotelbeds.”