Radisson Red Cologne to take brand into Germany

Radisson Hotel Group has signed first Radisson Red hotel in Germany with developer Gerchgroup.

The new Radisson Red Cologne will be located in a central city location, just a stone’s throw from the UNESCO World Heritage-recognised Cologne Cathedral.

The new development will integrate well into the Laurenz Carré, a modern urban district that also features office and retail spaces.

An existing, listed hotel property is being redesigned and supplemented with a new building for the lifestyle brand of the Radisson Hotel Group.

The Radisson Red Cologne will boast a total of 262 guest rooms.

Elie Younes, chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, announced: “Radisson Red is a very relevant brand for owners and guests.

“It perfectly fits the market in Cologne and will add a further vibe to its social scene.”

Scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2023, the lifestyle branded Radisson Red hotel Cologne will offer guests all the conveniences to travel in comfort.

Both hotel buildings will have an exciting restaurant and bar concept, a fitness studio and a creative 300 square meter meeting and event area.

Marc Thiel, chief transaction officer of the Gerchgoup, added: “Based on huge demand from national and international operator chains right from the outset, we were able to look into several exciting concepts.

“Ultimately, Radisson Hotel Group won us over with its new and innovative Red brand.

“We are extremely happy to be able to realise this hotel project with such a renowned partner.

“It is also a wonderful for the city of Cologne to experience this kind of hotel in this location.”