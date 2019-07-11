Radisson Hotel Group signs latest property in Stuttgart

Radisson Hotel Group has signed with Bülow for a new Radisson Blu hotel at the Porsche Design Tower in Stuttgart, Germany.

The design of the Porsche Design Tower Stuttgart was developed in close collaboration with Studio Porsche.

With its excellent location in the heart of Europe, the south German metropole is a perfect fit for the new Radisson Blu Hotel at Porsche Design Tower Stuttgart.

Elie Younes, chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “This project represents everything Radisson Blu associates with and further cements our position as the largest upper upscale brand in Europe.

“The timeless architecture of the 90 metre Porsche Design Tower Stuttgart is the ideal locale for our guests to stay.

“We are excited about the cooperation between Radisson Hotel Group and the project’s developer and investor, Bülow and Porsche Design, and thank them for their trust.”

Horst Bülow, chief executive of Bülow, is looking forward to the new, architectural highlight.

He said: “In addition to the Bülow Tower, Colorado Tower and the Skyline, Bülow is realising the fourth high-rise building in Stuttgart with the Porsche Design Tower Stuttgart.

“We are convinced that we have found the right partner in Radisson Hotel Group for this unique project.”

Stuttgart is the sixth largest city in Germany and, as the state capital of Baden-Württemberg, is also the hub of one of the strongest economic regions in Europe – especially in the automobile industry, IT, aerospace and financial services.

The city also offers a wide variety of cultural highlights, including an excellent opera house, a world-class ballet, and numerous museums and galleries – as well as the television tower and the Porsche and Mercedes-Benz Museum.

The 168-room hotel at the Porsche Design Tower Stuttgart is the perfect location for meeting and business travellers – the impressive skyscraper opposite the Stuttgart Theatre boasts superb transport connections in one of Stuttgart’s key business districts.

The global headquarters of Bosch, Porsche and Mahle are located close by.

Other important sites within just a few kilometres include the Europaviertel, the Stuttgart central train station and Neckarpark with the Porsche Arena.