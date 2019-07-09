Hilton London Heathrow Airport launches new meetings packages

Event organisers wanting to keep the attention of their attendees can do just that, thanks to an energy-boosting offer at Hilton London Heathrow Airport

The award-winning hotel at Terminal 4 has unveiled a number of packages which are designed to ensure that anyone attending a conference or meeting will avoid a slump and remain energised and focussed throughout the day.

And that’s why the hotel is giving organisers the opportunity to build in a number of exercise options, coupled with healthy eating choices, when they host an event.

Packages include Flex Power which has a 20-minute, instructor-led routine that focusses on mobilisation exercises, breathing techniques and easy stretches, while the Smooth Moves offer again includes a 20-minute session with an instructor, aimed at increasing brain activity and getting everyone moving, along with a menu including a whole host of healthy snacks.

The hotel gives all guests who request it a copy of their running routes around nearby Bedfont Lake Country Park, with three runs of varying lengths to suit all abilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

These runs are also part of the Run and Superfood package which also offers a range of healthy eating choices.

The Mini Boost Camp offer includes a 40-minute conditioning and strengthening class led by an instructor, with power packed food options.

The packages are part of Hilton’s worldwide Meet With Purpose ethos, a concept designed to make it easier for meeting professionals to reduce waste and incorporate health and wellness into meetings and events.

Jurgen Sutherland, general manager at the hotel said the packages offered the perfect combination of light activity and healthy, tasty eating options.

“These packages are perfect for ensuring that everyone remains alert and energised,” he said.

“The exercise sessions are suitable for people at all levels of fitness and should hopefully ensure that conferences and meetings benefit from giving their attendees an extended attention span.”

More Information

Hilton London Heathrow Airport has taken the title of World’s Leading Airport Hotel at the World Travel Awards for the past two years.