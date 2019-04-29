New Scientist launches range of tour opportunities

New Scientist has launched a range of discovery tours, debuting next year.

A programme of science-inspired travel experiences, the trips are available to book now.

The exciting new tours incorporate a range of scientific themes including astronomy, wildlife, volcanology, space travel, particle physics and pre-historic culture.

Highlights include tracking snow leopards in the Himalayas, discovering the origins of humankind in ancient caves in Spain and exploring dark matter at CERN in Switzerland.

Each tour is accompanied by an expert from New Scientist’s expansive network of editors, science specialists, academics and authors.

Travellers will have the opportunity to engage with them as they share their extensive scientific knowledge during each uniquely curated travel experience.

Trips are available to the Himalayas, Iceland and Madagascar - with more information on the official website.