Radisson Hotel Gorizont Rostov-on-Don to open this year

Radisson has unveiled plans for a new 173-room hotel, the Radisson Hotel Gorizont Rostov-on-Don, set to open later this year.

Elie Younes, chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We are extremely proud to establish Radisson in Russia, and with this, further strengthening our position as the leading international hotel group in the region.

“This signing brings our Russian portfolio up to a total of 39 hotels and 10,000+ rooms in operation or under development.”

The hotel will offer 173 rooms and suites with a Scandinavian inspired design, an all-day restaurant and lobby lounge bar, as well as a gym, a conference hall and various meeting rooms.

Dan Polonsky, general director of TK Gorizont JSC, said: “The new hotel is a part of the large multi-functional shopping and entertainment complex called Gorizont.

“Radisson Hotel Gorizont Rostov-on-Don will be a convenient location for Russian and foreign partners, as well as guests of the city.

“This will bring Gorizont Mall to a fundamentally new level with even greater comfort and unique atmosphere.”

Radisson is an upscale hotel brand that delivers Scandinavian-inspired hospitality and enables guests to focus on a work/life balance and find more harmony in their travel experience.

Rostov-on-Don is the tenth largest city in Russia with 1.2 million inhabitants.

This will be the second hotel opening for Radisson Hotel Group in the city, in addition to the prestigious Radisson Blu that opened in 2017 on the river front.

The hotel, located in the north-west area of the city, will be part of a significant mixed-use development complex, including Gorizont Mall – the largest shopping mall in Rostov-On-Don that showcases more than 350 shops and a multiplex cinema centre that can be accessed directly from the hotel.