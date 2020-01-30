Friedman handed leadership role with Amadeus-owned Travel Audience

Amadeus has appointed established digital technology leader Freddy Friedman as the new managing director of its data-driven travel advertising company, Travel Audience.

Friedman was most recently chief product officer at in-app advertising company Smaato where he was responsible for global product strategy.

He joins Amadeus to drive growth in Travel Audience, a platform that connects leading performance-oriented advertisers with a network of publishers.

Prior to joining Smaato, Friedman served as chief product officer at mobile ad tech company Glispa, where he focused on establishing and directing the company’s ad tech strategy.

Friedman has held a number of other high-profile roles across the advertising technology industry over many years.

These include a role as senior director at advertising platform company Amobee, where he was the head of the company’s core product lines.

Friedman will report to Stefan Ropers, president, strategic growth businesses, Amadeus.

Ropers commented: “Freddy has demonstrated great leadership and a deep understanding of the advertising technology sector throughout his career, holding a number of senior roles at successful companies.

“He will bring great expertise and leadership in strategy, data, digital media and emerging technologies.”