Baltic Sea reaches new cruise guest record in 2019

The cruise industry in the Baltic Sea continues to grow according to the latest Cruise Baltic Market Review.

The research shows a record-breaking number of cruise guests visiting the region as well as an increase in the number of calls.

The newly published 2020 edition of the review reveals a record number of cruise guests in 2019.

A total of 5,909,784 guests visited the ports in the Baltic Sea in 2019, which is an increase of 9.1 per cent on 2018 and 16.9 per cent since 2017.

Moreover, the region has experienced growth in the number of calls despite the fact that the cruise vessels are getting bigger.

The report also reveals that the shoulder seasons, which are defined as off peak periods from January to May and September to December, have increased by 10.5 per cent.

“The numbers are very positive, as the increase in shoulder seasons helps to spread out the guests and thereby extend the season.

“The increase in overnight stays means that guests can enjoy more time at each destination and, for example, get a chance to spend more money onshore,” explained Claus Bødker, Director of Cruise Baltic.

Looking at the number of cruise guests visiting the ports in the Baltic Sea, especially the small ports have experienced an increase in 2019.

With a 37.8 per cent growth in 2019, the small ports are the segments with the largest growth.

“They generally seem to grow more now compared to the larger ports, which have a steadier growth.

“This is positive in terms of sustainability as the cruise industry then generates a positive economic impact in more cities in the Baltic Sea – and not just in the large destinations,” added Bødker.

Copenhagen is still the largest cruise port with 940,000 guests in 2019, which is an 8.2 per cent increase since 2018.

The most visited cruise ports, besides Copenhagen, were Kiel, St. Petersburg, Stockholm and Tallinn.

More Information

Cruise Baltic is a network of 30 cruise ports in eight different countries in the Baltic Sea.