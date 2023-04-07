Qatar Airways Extends Partnership with Sydney Swans

Qatar Airways has announced it has extended its partnership with Australian Football League (AFL) club, the Sydney Swans. The new agreement means that Qatar Airways will remain Official Airline Partner of the team for a multi-year term.

The partnership was first announced in 2016, marking the airline’s first foray into the AFL. As part of the agreement, Qatar Airways receives prominent branding at Sydney Swans home games and training, while supporters continue to receive special offers and giveaways throughout the season.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways is pleased to announce our partnership with the Sydney Swans is being extended. We have long supported some of the best sports clubs and events in the world and we strongly believe in connecting with our global travellers through their passion for sports.

“Since we first started serving Australia in 2009, Qatar Airways has received tremendous support from the Australian community. This partnership with the Sydney Swans, one of the country’s best-supported and most elite sporting teams, marked our debut in the world of high profile Australian sports sponsorship. The extension of this partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to Australia. We look forward to continuing to share in our travellers’ love for AFL and supporting their commitment to the Sydney Swans.”

Qatar Airways as a brand is committed to supporting global sports, helping fans travel to their favourite events wherever they may be. The airline is a leading global football supporter, with partnerships including FIFA, Paris Saint-Germain, FC Bayern Munich, The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Concacaf. Additionally, Qatar Airways is the Official Airline of Formula 1®, the Ironman and Ironman 70.3 Triathlon Series, United Rugby Championship (URC), Global Kitesports Association and multiple other disciplines including equestrianism, padel, squash and tennis.

Sydney Swans CEO, Tom Harley has thanked Qatar Airways for its continued commitment to the club. “We are grateful to Qatar Airways for their continued support, with this announcement taking our partnership to a decade,” Harley said.

“We know our members have been eager to return to travel after several years of disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and we look forward to being able to continue to bring our members special offers in partnership with Qatar Airways.”

The Australian market continues to be an area of strong growth for Qatar Airways, with the airline recently expanding services across the country. Qatar Airways currently operates 42 weekly flights to Australia, across five destinations including Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney.