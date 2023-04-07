Emirates shares an ‘eggstravaganza’ of Easter treats this April

Honouring Easter festivities this April, Emirates is celebrating with traditional lamb dishes in the lounges, baskets of warm hot cross buns served onboard, sweet surprises for kids, and an array of new family-friendly movies on ice.

From 7-10 April, Emirates passengers flying in every travel class to select routes including Australia, USA, Canada, Europe, UK, Brazil, Philippines, South Africa, Mauritius, and Ghana, will enjoy a sumptuous selection of Easter treats onboard. Economy Class passengers will be offered a warm hot cross bun with their meal, or a delicious Easter dessert of carrot cake with an indulgent tres leches sauce, while passengers in First, Business, and Premium Economy class will be served a chocolate cake garnished with creamy ganache and redcurrants, or a strawberry cheesecake dotted with an elegant mini-Easter egg. In the A380 Onboard Lounge, passengers can further treat themselves to traditional Easter simnel fruitcake with marzipan. For Orthodox Easter from 14-17 April, more goodies like the beloved Easter cake Kulich bread will be served on routes to Russia and Greece. Kids in all classes will receive a brightly coloured ‘Happy Easter’ biscuit shaped like an Easter egg.

Across Emirates’ global network of prestigious lounges, passengers will enjoy classic Easter fare in most locations such as lamb chops with roasted potatoes and carrots in orange jus in the First-Class Lounges of Dubai, or roasted lamb leg with dates, green olives and pomegranate in the US, pistachio-crusted lamb cutlets, with red bell peppers, olive oil coulis and spring market vegetables in Singapore, or a classic herb crusted lamb with chargrilled leeks, baby potatoes, cherry tomatoes and a tangy mint sauce in the UK.

Emirates passengers flying over Easter can access a world class entertainment library on ice with more than 5,000 channels of on demand entertainment, over 1,900 movies and 1,500 hours of TV, as well as music, podcasts, and audiobooks across 40 languages. Families will enjoy the best movies and television from Cartoon Network, CBeebies and Nickelodeon channels, with new kids movies onboard for April including Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, The Tiger Rising, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Tad the Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet. There is also a dedicated ‘Wizarding World’ folder that includes 16 Harry Potter titles for a Harry Potter movie marathon, and popular TV shows such as The Amazing World of Gumball, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Lego Jurassic World: Legends of Isla Nublar, SpongeBob SquarePants, Star Trek: Prodigy, The Adventures of Puss in Boots.