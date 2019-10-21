Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort opens to first guests

Set amid 18 hectares of lush tropical flora and fauna on the Gaafu Alifu Atoll, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort has opened its doors as the first Pullman property in the Maldives.

The all-inclusive resort boasts 122 decadent villas, including two exclusive Aqua Villas featuring bedrooms submerged beneath the turquoise waters.

“With our generous all-inclusive offering, we look forward to welcoming guests to the Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort where they can explore the island’s sandy beaches, nature trails and renowned diving sites, while enjoying a full wellness and culinary journey,” said John Bendtsen, general manager of Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort.

Featuring a range of over-water and beachside villas, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa is surrounded by lush vegetation, a natural lake and golden beaches, plus one of the region’s largest and deepest lagoons.

With water temperatures slightly cooler than many other islands, the richness of the marine life and the colours of the coral are unparalleled.

“We are delighted to be shining the spotlight on the Maldives once again with the launch of our fifth Accor property.

“Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort is a stunning addition to the premium segment, and we look forward to welcoming global nomads to explore the spectacular marine life of Gaafu Alifu Atoll and its surrounding diving sites,” said Patrick Basset, chief operating officer of Accor, upper south-east and north-east Asia and the Maldives.