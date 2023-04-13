Pullman Hotels & Resorts Opens Its 50th Hotel in Greater China with the Launch of Pullman Haining

Accor is pleased to announce the opening of Pullman Hotels & Resorts’ 50th hotel in Greater China – Pullman Haining Hotel – ideally located in the business center of Haining City, Zhejiang Province, just an hour away from Shanghai or Hangzhou via high-speed train.

With a global portfolio of 140 hotels, Pullman has a bigger presence in Greater China than anywhere else in the world, spanning 23 provinces and 46 cities. The Pullman brand is part of Accor’s newly established Premium, Midscale & Economy division, which features an unrivalled portfolio of nearly 20 diverse brands that are significant contributors to Accor’s overall development volume, while driving tremendous value for the Group.

“China is one of the fastest growing and most competitive economies in the world for hotel development and we are immensely proud to lead the market with one of the most diverse portfolios of hotel brands in the industry,” said Jean-Jacques Morin, Accor Deputy CEO, CFO and Premium, Midscale & Economy Division CEO. “Accor set down roots in China nearly four decades ago, and today we are more optimistic about the opportunities here than ever – particularly with Pullman, which is on track to become the most preferred and sustainable premium hospitality brand with the fastest growth trajectory in the world – and nowhere is it more successful than here in China.”

The Pullman portfolio established itself in 2007 with the opening of its first hotel, Pullman Bangkok King Power. In 2008, Accor introduced Pullman to China with Pullman Dongguan Forum. Since then, Pullman has since become one of the country’s most popular and fastest growing premium hotel brands. As a testament to the brand’s innovative strength and forward-thinking, in 2021, the Dongguan hotel expanded to include premium full-serviced apartments with access to hotel facilities. This was world’s first Pullman Living experience – with the property now known as Pullman Hotel & Pullman Living Dongguan Forum.



“Accor is relentless in our mission to push boundaries and lead the country’s premium hospitality market with Pullman Hotels & Resorts, a progressive brand that is as popular with guests as it is with property owners,” said Gary Rosen, CEO, Accor Greater China. “Our development strength in Greater China is powering the brand’s expansion – we opened nine Pullman hotels in 2022, with huge momentum continuing in 2023. Pullman is a key brand for Accor’s growth strategy in Greater China and we look forward to doubling this portfolio in the coming years.”

The brand’s newest hotel in China, Pullman Haining Hotel, is found in central Haining City in the south wing of Yangtze River Delta. Accor will open several more Pullman hotels in Greater China this year, including Pullman Wuhan Airport New City and Pullman Dunhuang International. Additionally, more than 40 Pullman hotels are in development around Greater China, in key destinations such as Beijing, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Chongqing, Nanjing, Kunming, and Xi’an.

Beyond China, Pullman continues to expand into new international markets, with the recently opened Pullman Singapore Orchard, and the soon-to-open, Pullman Okol Resort Golf & Spa in Bulgaria and Pullman Cape Town Triangle House. The largest Pullman hotel in Europe also re-opened last year on Paris’s Left Bank after a four-year makeover and top to bottom revitalization. Pullman Paris Montparnasse is a 115-meter, avant-garde skyscraper designed by Pierre Dufau in 1972, and a landmark of modern architecture in the heart of Paris.

Over the years, many Pullman hotels in China have become flagships for the brand, such as The Park Lane Hong Kong, a Pullman Hotel; Pullman Shanghai Skyway; and Pullman Shenzhen North. These join the brand’s other flagships around the world, such as Pullman Maldives Maamutaa, Paris Montparnasse, Pullman Quay Grand Sydney Harbour, Pullman London St Pancras.



At Pullman, hotel owners and travelers alike are drawn to the brand’s progressive attitude, its flexible and forward-thinking approach, and its positive energy. The Art at Play program pops up as unexpected delights, such as eco-friendly room key cards, ceramic mugs, and more – highlighting the brand’s modern art essence and enhancing the guest experience at each hotel. Pullman Power Fitness delivers on the brand’s ambition to energize bodies and inspire minds. Guests stay on top of their game at 24/7 Pullman Fit lounges, dedicated yoga studios, and swimming pools for energetic laps by day, and the vibrant pool parties at night. Pullman hotels are committed to environmental stewardship, with sustainable amenities, recycling programs and actions in accordance with Accor’s broad-ranging ESG commitments.

One of the strengths of Pullman is its cross-over appeal – where guests discover the space they need to focus, work, and play. This is as true at Pullman’s urban hotspots – such as Pullman Guiyang, Pullman Dubai Creek City Center, Pullman Doha West. Bay, Pullman Brussels Midi, and Pullman Istanbul – as it is at the brand’s resort and leisure destinations, such as Pullman Oceanview Sanya Bay Resort & Spa; Pullman Maldives Maamutaa, and Pullman Timi Ama Sardegna. Dynamic and flexible MEET/PLAY spaces at properties such as Pullman Shanghai South and Pullman Paris Centre-Bercy fuel creativity, encourage interaction, and unlock new opportunities for connection at meetings and group events.

A brand always at the center of the action, Pullman also maintains a strong presence at key transportation hubs, such as Pullman Guangzhou Baiyun Airport, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, Pullman Sao Paulo International Airport and Pullman Airport Miami. The new Pullman hotel at Tianfu New Area in Chengdu – currently under development – will sit among an elite community of health and medical technology providers. These hotels derive great energy from the influx of visitors bringing a constant flow of fresh ideas, connections, and synergies.

“We heartily congratulate our Accor Greater China team for the opening of Pullman’s 50th destination in the country,” added Mr. Morin. “With China on track to become the world’s largest tourism market in less than 10 years, Accor is ideally positioned to accelerate Pullman’s growth and firmly establish it as one of the country’s biggest and boldest brands.”