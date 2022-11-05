Pullman Announces NFT Exhibition in Australia Highlighting Emerging and Aboriginal Artists

This is a world first for Pullman Hotels & Resorts : Australia is preparing to host an immersive and traveling NFT (non-fungible token) art exhibition, entitled Digital E/SCAPES by Pullman , which will showcase four emerging and Aboriginal artists, from Australia and beyond.

This digital art exhibition will run from November 14, 2022 to March 27, 2023. After launching at Pullman Sydney Hyde Park Sydney in mid-November, it will take up residence in Melbourne (from January 9) and then Adelaide (February 13) and finally in Brisbane (March 27).

Digital E/SCAPES with Pullmanwill consist of 16 NFT works in total, with four being revealed at each new location. These digital creations will be auctioned during each exhibition at all.accor.com/pullmannft , with proceeds being divided among the artists and local charities of their choice.

This life-size exhibition, marked by bright colors, certainly aims to reveal emerging artists, but also aims to establish itself as a place of conviviality where everyone can discover the atmosphere of the Artist Playground space integrated into the addresses Pullman. It will also allow you to learn more about NFTs and their contribution to the metaverse.

Visitors to Digital E/SCAPES will discover what inspired the artists’ work, as well as all there is to know about the world of NFTs. Lisa Teh, co-founder of the Web3 Mooning agency, which collaborated with the Pullman teams to set up the exhibition, will offer training on NFTs to the hotel teams so that they can better discuss the exhibition with the customers and visitors.

Brisbane-based Aboriginal artist Chern’ee Sutton will present his first-ever NFT, which blends the art of one of the world’s oldest living cultures with this new digital medium. She will exhibit alongside Candy Ng , artist from Melbourne, Melissa Vincent, an internationally renowned American graphic artist, and Vi Valiukevich , a 2D artist and illustrator from Belarus. Their creations revolve around the journey and the vision that each of these artists has of this notion. These works will be displayed on LED screens, as part of an interactive exhibition deployed in the lobby of participating hotels.

“Pullman Hotels prides itself on providing a showcase for artists, which is why we are thrilled to present this cutting-edge, experiential digital exhibition,” said Sarah Derry, Managing Director of Accor Pacific, operator of Pullman Hotels. .

“Through this exhibition, Pullman aims to bring the physical and digital environments closer together, redefining the way we bring art lovers together to exchange and shape a meaningful cultural universe. “

Working with the Pullman team on such an innovative project has been exciting ,” comments Lisa Teh. “Pullman is not only one of the first brands in the world to embrace the innovative world of Web3, but has also used this technology to support emerging and Aboriginal female artists and put them in the spotlight. »

Chern’ee Sutton, an Aboriginal artist from Brisbane, adds: “My culture and my heritage inspire me enormously. I therefore wish to share them, through my art, with the rest of the world. I like to combine two artistic worlds, the traditional Aboriginal heritage and the unique colors of Australia.

Creating digital art allows me to work anywhere in the world. I am therefore delighted to present my creations as part of the E/SCAPES by Pullman exhibition; I hope you enjoy my works and the messages they carry. »

Calendar of the Digital E/SCAPES by Pullman exhibition:

November 14 - Pullman Sydney Hyde Park (6 weeks)

January 9 - Pullman Melbourne Albert Park (4 weeks)

February 13 - Pullman Adelaide (4 weeks)

March 27 - Pullman Brisbane King George Square (4 weeks)

For more information, visit: all.accor.com/pullmannft