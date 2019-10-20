American Airlines to launch increased New Zealand connections

American Airlines has unveiled plans to launch the only non-stop service from Los Angeles International Airport to Christchurch, New Zealand, next October.

The airline is also adding the only direct service between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Auckland, New Zealand, which will increase connecting opportunities for more customers across the United States.

The routes are a direct result of the recently approved joint business with Qantas, which delivers new customer benefits like enhanced codeshare opportunities and increased frequent flyer benefits for American and Qantas customers.

Christchurch is the largest city in the South Island of New Zealand.

“The South Island sums up everything that our customers are looking for in New Zealand - adventure, culture and wildlife found nowhere else,” said Vasu Raja, American senior vice president of network strategy.

“We want to make their lifelong dreams a reality and bring New Zealand’s beauty even closer as the gateway to the South Island where you can drive, hike, cruise and fly to a variety of classic New Zealand experiences.”

American will fly to Christchurch three times per week from October next year through March 2021 on a Boeing 787-8.

LAX to Christchurch creates unique one-stop connections to the South Island not previously available by any other carrier.

Qantas and Jetstar will connect passengers from Christchurch on to Wellington and Melbourne — some of the most popular destinations in the Pacific.

American currently operates seasonal service from Los Angeles to Auckland and will add new service from Dallas Fort Worth next year.

Flights will be operated with American’s state-of-the-art 787-9.

“Now, we’re able to get customers from places like Louisville, Savannah or Monterrey, Mexico, all the way to New Zealand with just one stop,” said Raja.