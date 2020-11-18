Kempinski adds two hotels in Switzerland

Two new Swiss hotels will be added to the luxury Kempinski portfolio.

The first is a five-star property in Engelberg - Kempinski Palace Engelberg - Titlis Swiss Alps - which is nearing completion and will welcome guests from all over the world from the spring.

The second property located in the mountain resort village of Melchsee-Frutt in the centre of the country.

It will benefit from the international management know-how and worldwide distribution network of Kempinski and be managed from the coming winter season.

“We are delighted to be adding these two outstanding hotels to the portfolio of our international hotel chain in the future,” said Martin Smura, chief executive of Kempinski Hotels.

“The elegant Palace Hotel with its long history more than lives up to our brand promise of the highest product and service quality and fits perfectly with other Kempinski flagships, such as Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin.

“With this jewel, which continues the history of the Swiss Grand Hotels, we are continuing the selective expansion of our company as part of our long-term strategy.”

From spring next year, guests at Kempinski Palace Engelberg can look forward to 129 elegant rooms and suites made of high-quality materials.

Historical features of the former building dating from 1904 were preserved in close cooperation with the monument conservation authorities.

The second new addition to Kempinski Hotels is also very impressive.

The property is located in the small holiday area of Melchsee-Frutt in the middle of Switzerland, close to Lucerne.

Since 2011 and 2016 respectively guests have been welcomed in the two modern hotel buildings at 2,000 metres directly on Lake Melchsee.

While the main building scores with a unique spa landscape on 900 square metres and offers 63 rooms, one junior suite and three suites in an authentic lodge ambience, the more family-oriented second building impresses with alpine cosiness and features 33 rooms.