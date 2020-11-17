Celebrate National Day with Rixos the Palm Dubai

Rixos is offering holidaymakers the chance to celebrate the United Arab Emirates National Day in style, with some fantastic offers at its property on the Palm Jumeriah.

It will also be a five-day weekend for residents of Dubai.

While Tuesday, December 1st, will be observed as a holiday to mark Commemoration Day, Wednesday and Thursday, December 2nd and 3rd, will be off for National Day, according to the federal authority for government human resources.

In response, Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is welcoming guests with a one-time deal.

This family friendly beachfront retreat features luxury two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom suites, the latter boasting their own private pool, ideal for to celebrate National Day in total privacy.

Offering guests a world of limitless experiences in accommodation, dining, entertainment, leisure and wellness in an unrivalled location, this ultimate family getaway - boasting one kilometre stretch of pristine private beach - is the first to introduce in Dubai the Ultra-All-Inclusive concept.

Post breakfast, kids can be whisked away to the fantastic Rixy Kids Club while parents enjoy water activities and a dip in the temperature-controlled swimming pool, for a well-earned long weekend of pampering.

All-inclusive rates start from AED 1,500, with more information on the official website.