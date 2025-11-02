Preferred Hotels & Resorts Welcomes 14 New Members

Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand, is pleased to announce the addition of 14 new member properties to its global portfolio between July 1 and September 30, 2025. To celebrate, I Prefer Hotel Rewards members can earn 2,500 bonus points on eligible stays at any of these participating locations for a limited time. Ranging from a recently transformed beachfront resort on Spain’s famous Costa del Sol to a cultural playground designed for music lovers in the heart of Stockholm, each of these distinctive and independent properties invite travelers to immerse in some of the world’s most extraordinary destinations. Highlights include:

• Backstage Hotel Stockholm (Stockholm, Sweden) – Lifestyle Collection: Housed in a reimagined 1880s building, Backstage Hotel Stockholm offers a high-voltage mashup of history, music, and design just moments from the city’s hottest entertainment hubs. This creative hideaway boasts bold interiors, contemporary art, and 57 uniquely designed rooms - including the themed ABBA Gold Junior Suite inspired by Sweden’s very own iconic pop group, and a Loft Room made for stargazing. Music lovers and culture chasers will enjoy the Backstage Zone, where global flavors meet a buzzing bar scene with DJ sets, trivia nights, and a private karaoke lounge.

• BON Park Hotel at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta (Nayarit, Mexico) – L.V.X. Collection: Tucked along Mexico’s idyllic Pacific coast, adventure seekers can look forward to a seamless blend of luxury, leisure, and resort living. This all-encompassing retreat offers everything from private beach lounging and poolside cocktails to golf on three world-class courses and indulgent spa treatments. Retreat into the 79 stylish ocean-hued suites and lofts and explore an array of dining venues and themed nightlife. The property also offers access to the BON Luxury Theme Park, which is slated to open in winter 2026, promising endless enjoyment for all ages.

• Don Carlos Marbella (Marbella, Spain) – L.V.X. Collection: Following a comprehensive transformation and reopening in July 2025, the legendary Don Carlos has been reborn as a new icon of Mediterranean luxury, blending timeless elegance, Andalusian heritage, and modern design in an exclusive beachfront setting surrounded by lush tropical gardens. This stunning property offers 284 rooms and suites and 24 residences alongside world-class experiences, including Spain’s first Rafa Nadal Tennis Center, a signature Don Carlos spa, vibrant dining across four unique venues, and exclusive access to luxurious beach clubs

. • Paru Boutique Hotel (Passo de Camaragibe, Brazil) – L.V.X. Collection: Nestled between golden sands and lush greenery, Paru Boutique Hotel is an intimate beachfront retreat where nature, design, and wellness come together in perfect harmony. With just 20 rustic-chic suites and bungalows, this serene hideaway blends minimalist elegance with local charm – each space has been designed to foster a deep connection to the surrounding Brazilian landscape. Guests can enjoy wellness experiences ranging from yoga and meditation to beachfront cycling, tennis, and spa treatments, or opt for local excursions to the area’s natural swimming pools, a manatee sanctuary, or scenic flights along the Costa dos Milagres in Alagoas.

• The Sun Rose West Hollywood (West Hollywood, California) – L.V.X Collection: Following a recent rebrand from the former Pendry West Hollywood, The Sun Rose West Hollywood is where glamour meets contemporary chic in an immersive combination of music, style, and city energy. Located on the legendary Sunset Strip and on the historic grounds of the former House of Blues, this 149-room hotel channels its iconic past into a bold, culture-driven experience, complete with a world-class music venue, rooftop dining, and skyline views. Sleek guestrooms and sprawling suites reflect the coastal tones of SoCal skies, while a rooftop pool and serene spa invite guests to unwind above the city buzz. From star-studded performances to sun-drenched afternoons by the pool, The Sun Rose offers a curated slice of Los Angeles.

“We are thrilled to welcome these 14 extraordinary new members to our global portfolio in the third quarter of 2025,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “Their arrival marks a continued evolution of our brand’s promise – to celebrate individuality, champion authenticity, and curate unforgettable luxury experiences. Each new member adds a distinct voice to our collective story, enriching the journeys of travelers who seek meaningful connection and character.”

Other member properties to have joined Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ global portfolio between July 1 and September 30, 2025, include:

• Altis Porto Hotel (Porto, Portugal) – L.V.X. Collection

• Bernardus Lodge & Spa (Carmel, California) – Legend Collection

• Hotel Cristoforo Colombo (Milan, Italy) – Lifestyle Collection

• Jungala Park Hotel at VidantaWorld Riviera Maya (Quintana Roo, Mexico) – L.V.X. Collection

• Serras Sevilla (Seville, Spain) – Legend Collection

• The Pridwin Hotel and Cottages (Shelter Island, New York) – L.V.X. Collection

• Trastevere Roma UNA Esperienze (Rome, Italy) – Lifestyle Collection

• Vivienda Residence (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia) – L.V.X. Collection

• 27 North (Healdsburg, California) – Lifestyle Collection

Many of these new member hotels participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand’s points-based loyalty program with 6 million travelers enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, members of I Prefer earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Titanium status, and other value-rich benefits from eligible stays at over 600 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. Travelers seeking memorable independent hotel experiences are invited to sign up at IPrefer.com/enroll.

For a limited time only, new and existing members of I Prefer Hotel Rewards will earn 2,500 bonus points on eligible stays at any of these participating new member properties. Valid on bookings made by December 31, 2025, for stays through March 31, 2026. For additional details and to book this special offer, visit IPrefer.com/offer/newest-additions.

Travel advisors and agents can book client stays via GDS using the “PH” and “PV” chain codes. For hotel owners and operators exploring options to stay or become independent, visit www.PreferredHotels.com/Freedom.