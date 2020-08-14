Portsmouth recognised for Covid-19 procedures

Portsmouth International Port has become one of the first in the UK to be recognised by independent assessors for its new protocols to manage and reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections.

Last week DNV GL carried out a MyCare assessment, giving the location a thumbs up.

The framework has been developed to help companies demonstrate that they have adopted effective infection prevention measures, as services begin to resume after lockdown.

Portsmouth is a major transport hub, with passenger sailings now operating again between France and Spain, and its continued role as a lifeline route for the Channel Islands.

The port had to quickly adopt government safety measures to protect both staff and customers.

Andrew Williamson, passenger operations manager at Portsmouth International Port, said: “Our aim was to give passengers confidence that the new preventative measures we have put into place are of the highest standard, and to highlight the benefits of international travel by sea.

“This verification from DNV GL provides further reassurance about the efforts we are taking to keep them safe.

“The whole port has worked together to make sure we can carry operations with the highest level of care.”

Along with a newly installed thermal imaging scanner to check the temperature of staff and available for customers too, the terminal has also been reconfigured into a one-way flow system with reduced capacity and space for social distancing.

Face coverings have become mandatory for anyone travelling through the terminal, and cleaning practices have been enhanced through investments in the latest technologies.