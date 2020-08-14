Qatar Airways to return to Gatwick next week

Qatar Airways will resume daily flights to London Gatwick next week.

From August 20th, the flights will be operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, offering 22 seats in business class and 232 seats in economy.

The resumption of Gatwick services will complement flights to Edinburgh (three weekly flights), London Heathrow (three daily flights) and Manchester (two daily flights).

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are very pleased to resume flights to London Gatwick, further cementing our position as the leading international carrier providing connectivity to the UK.

“UK passengers can connect seamlessly and safely via the Best Airport in the Middle East to more than 40 destinations across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and south Asia.”

Qatar Airways Cargo currently operates eight freighter per week to London Heathrow and London Stansted in the UK.

Gatwick Airport chief executive, Stewart Wingate, said: “We are delighted to welcome Qatar Airways back to Gatwick after what has been a challenging time for the whole industry.

“To be able to offer Gatwick passengers the opportunity to fly to Doha– a fantastic city in its own right and a gateway to destinations across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand – is another positive step in the recovery process.

“Alongside our airlines, Gatwick has implemented a number of extra measures to keep both passengers and staff as safe as possible travelling through Gatwick, which is helping to rebuild public confidence in air travel.”