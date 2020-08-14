Costa Cruises comeback voyages open to Italy guests only

Costa Cruises has confirmed its planned September trips will be open to Italian guests only.

The line confirmed its first post-Covid-19 voyages would take place from early next month.

The first ship to set sail will be Costa Deliziosa, on September 6th, offering weekly cruises from Trieste to discover the most beautiful destinations in Greece.

She will be followed by Costa Diadema, on September 19th, operating seven-day cruises in western Mediterranean from Genoa to experience the best of Italy and Malta.

The decision was made considering the evolution of the epidemiological scenario and taking in account the regulation issued today by the Italian ministry of health regarding mandatory checks for travellers returning from some European and foreign destinations, which suggests a cautious approach, the line said.