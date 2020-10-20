Portsmouth welcomes first international cruise in seven months

Portsmouth has welcomed its first international cruise call since sailings were suspended in March as the Covid-19 pandemic swept Europe.

SeaDream 1, operated by SeaDream Yacht Club, stopped by the south of England port to pick up passengers for a transatlantic voyage to the Caribbean.

Some 19 passengers joined the 112-capacity ship, following strict health protocols.

These include the use of coronavirus testing 72 hours in advance and immediately before boarding the ship, alongside extensive cleaning and sanitation regimes.

In addition, all crew members are certified for the World Health Organisation’s Infection Prevention & Control (IPC) for novel coronavirus course and Covid-19 contact tracing course from Johns Hopkins University.

ADVERTISEMENT

SeaDream 1 had previously called at Oslo and Rotterdam, en route to the UK, part of a 21-day trip to Bridgetown, Barbados.

Since the onset of the pandemic the port has implemented enhanced protocols, this includes a reconfigured terminal layout to maximise social distancing, and a temperature camera to check passengers, staff and crew.

Ian Diaper, Portsmouth International Port head of operations, said: “It’s testament to everyone’s hard work that SeaDream Yacht Club was confident to use Portsmouth as the first UK port to manage a turnaround call since sailings were suspended.

“It was great to see a cruise ship in the port once more and pleased to see operations go to plan.”

Operations followed the government’s recent Cruise Framework Agreement and the whole cruise call was overseen by port health and Portsmouth International Port staff.

No passengers left the ship, and only 19 guests went on board.