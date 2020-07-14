Ponfoort to lead Aurora Expeditions

Aurora Expeditions has announced the appointment of Monique Ponfoort to the role of chief executive.

She will take up the role in October.

Ponfoort joins the business from Ponant & Paul Gauguin Cruises where she was vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific.

Aurora Expeditions chairman, Neville Buch, commented: “Monique is an impressive executive and her extensive experience in the cruise and travel industry will be of enormous value to Aurora Expeditions.

“The board and I are delighted that Monique has agreed to join us.

“We have a very exciting future ahead of us with our second vessel, the Sylvia Earle, arriving in 2021 and further vessel plans in the pipeline.

“Monique’s experience and skills will really help Aurora Expeditions in the future expansion of the business and ensure we continue to provide the unique life changing travel experiences that we do, in a small intimate vessel environment.”

Buch will continue working in an executive chairman role until October.

Ponfoort said: “I am thrilled to be joining Aurora Expeditions as chief executive.

“I was drawn to the growth and forward thinking of the business together with their true passion in delivering outstanding expeditions and guests experiences to some of the most remote and unique places and cultures in the world.

“I look forward to building on this incredible 28 years of history and to achieve further success in the years to come.”