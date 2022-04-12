Aurora Expeditions celebrates successful Antarctica return

The Australian adventure travel company, Aurora Expeditions has recently completed its return season to Antarctica and is celebrating a 100% success rate for its first season in almost two years.

Hundreds of adventurous expeditioners from around the globe joined Aurora Expeditions on the Greg Mortimer across eight voyages, ranging between 10 and 23 days from January to April 2022. The mix of passengers included passengers from Australia, the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Singapore and more.

“Aurora Expeditions is thrilled with the success of our return season to Antarctica, getting back to what we do best in our 30th year of operation,” commented Aurora Expeditions’ VP of Operations, Tomas Holik.

“Our exceptional safety record and lack of interruptions during this season is a testament to our team’s commitment, planning, and expertise in ensuring that our expeditions were as safe and enjoyable as possible for our passengers. It was undoubtedly a combination of our strengthened health and safety measures and the fantastic cooperation of our passengers that ensured our incredibly successful return to operations.”

“We are honoured to have received so much remarkable feedback from our expeditioners who joined us this season. No one comes back from Antarctica the same, it changes them,” commented Hayley Peacock-Gower, Chief Marketing Officer for Aurora Expeditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

She continued, “We know that travellers are increasingly returning to their ultimate travel wish lists and looking to make up for lost time, explore and push their own personal boundaries. Expedition travel is a type of travel like no other, taking passengers on true adventures to some of the wildest and most remote reaches of our planet.

Aurora Expeditions has been leading perspective-altering expeditions for thirty years, and with our successful return to operations and the imminent launch of our second ship, we are incredibly well placed to meet the increasing desire for people to take that once in a lifetime trip.”

Aurora Expeditions’ 22-23 Antarctica season commences in October 2022, and forward bookings are in high demand, with many voyages close to being sold out. Expeditions still upcoming for this season include voyages to Costa Rica & the Panama Canal, Ireland, Scotland, Norway, Greenland, The European Arctic and Canada’s Northwest Passage.

The company also recently released its 2023 Arctic season with new itineraries including the Jewels of Coastal UK, Across the Arctic Circle, and an expedition to the Canary Islands, Cape Verde and the Azores, all of which have so far seen an overwhelmingly positive response.

Aurora Expeditions’ second purpose-built expedition ship, the Sylvia Earle, is due to debut in late 2022.