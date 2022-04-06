Aurora Expeditions expands North American team

Aurora Expeditions, the Australian adventure travel company, has announced its North American operations are continuing to grow, with the company hiring three new Business Development Managers in a move to significantly expand its market presence.

The company, who is celebrating its 30th year of operations, recently successfully resumed its Antarctic expeditions with 70 per cent of the season’s guests coming from the US and Canada – and Aurora is eager to build on this.

The new team members bring a wealth of travel industry experience to the Aurora team, and include Kelli Mills (Northeast), who has extensive experience in expedition travel and is also former agency owner with over 15 years in the industry; Jennifer Reynolds (Southeast), Adventure and Small-ship sector expert of more than 18 years, and Bonnie Newman (Western), who has previously been nominated for Travel Agency Advocate of the Year and has established solid relationships with agency partners, particularly within Virtuoso, a key partner within Aurora’s global trade network.

These new hires will join the existing team of Lisa Bertini, who has recently been appointed VP of Sales, North America. Lisa will work with and lead the national sales team to further propel the company’s growth by maximizing sales and partnership opportunities throughout the market. Aurora has also recently expanded its focus beyond the English-speaking market in hiring Nicolas Bilek, a dedicated resource for business development in Quebec.

“Aurora Expeditions is committed to growing and investing in North America,” commented Lisa Bertini, VP of Sales, North America.

“We have already seen a significant increase in interest in our active and life-changing voyages to Antarctica and the Arctic from this market, and I am confident that our new team members will help to accelerate and expand this growth for us, working with our valued trade partners.”

“More than ever, North American travelers are motivated to book their dream trips, and are craving remote, nature-based, enriching, and environmentally conscious experiences. As a small-ship expedition operator focused on true exploration to some of the world’s wildest, awe-inspiring, and isolated environments, we are extremely well positioned to meet the market’s desire to explore the polar regions and beyond.”

Aurora recently released its 2023 Arctic season, which has so far seen an overwhelmingly positive response. Its Antarctica 2022-23 voyages are also in high demand, with many voyages close to sold out. The company’s upcoming voyages include Costa Rica & The Panama Canal, Scotland, Ireland, Norway, Greenland, and Canada’s Northwest Passage, followed by an extensive 22-23 Antarctica season.

Aurora Expeditions’ second purpose-built expedition ship, the Sylvia Earle, is due to debut in late 2022.