Aurora Expeditions partners with UpSchool to support Arctic education

Aurora Expeditions, the award-winning Australian adventure travel company, is partnering with UpSchool, an Australian-based education platform to educate students on the global importance of the Arctic.

UpSchool, who also partners with the United Nations Association of Australia, Canva and the Jane Goodall Institute, provides free courses and resources for children and teachers and is currently being used by over 1,000 teachers in 110 different countries, with around 30,000 children attending class each week including in countries such as Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, Yemen and Ukraine.

The next project for UpSchool is a June 2022 trip to the Arctic, in partnership with Aurora Expeditions. This will result in a brand-new 10-week course exploring the role this region plays in the lives of every human being on earth, and educating on how everyday choices we all make are putting pressure on the health of our planet. Children participating in the course will be encouraged to make a plan to change the way in which their community lives, to help contribute to positive environmental change.

“We are proud to be partnering with UpSchool on this incredible project that will help to raise awareness of the pivotal importance of the Arctic to the health of our planet,” commented Michael Heath, CEO at Aurora Expeditions.

“Enrichment, education, deepening connections to the remote regions we visit, and creating ambassadors for the protection of the environment is of huge importance to our company, and this partnership is one of many actions we are taking as part of a far-reaching sustainability in action plan.”

“If you cannot take the child to the world, then bring the world to them,” commented Gavin McCormack, co-founder of Upschool.

“Children need to be emotionally invested in a project if they are going to demonstrate the determination and perseverance required to make a real and tangible difference in the way the world works. Throughout this ten-week course, we aim to bring the wonders of the Arctic to the fingertips of every child on Earth.”