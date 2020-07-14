Travel sector launches new passenger guidance

Following changes to the two-week quarantine rules for international arrivals, the travel industry has launched a campaign to help passengers and colleagues Travel Safe this summer.

As of Friday, English holidaymakers can travel to over 60 lower-risk destinations for a much-needed summer break, without the need to self-isolate for 14-days on arrival and return.

The UK Travel Retail Forum (UKTRF), the Airport Operators Association (AOA), the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Airlines UK all welcomed the announcement, and are working together to ensure all necessary steps and precautions are being taken to prioritise health, safety and comfort for passengers and colleagues.

Kelly Tolhurst, aviation minister, said: “As people start to head off on their summer holidays, we must all adopt new ways of travelling to keep everyone safe.

“The Travel Safe campaign is a fantastic initiative that will help reiterate government advice, informing passengers of the changes to expect at the airport and on flights and reminding everyone of the steps industry is taking to protect travellers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As the travel sector looks to restart for the summer the industry has released advice to passengers explaining how their journey and airport experience will be different, how to navigate these changes and the steps the industry is taking to safeguard staff and passenger confidence and safety.

Travel Safe guidance and advice is supported by the UK government and aligned with official international travel guidelines.

Advice will be on display in UK airports, ports, travel retail stores and food and beverage outlets, and feature simple and specific advice for passengers as they continue their journey.

Travel Safe emphasises a commitment to the broader transport sector recovery and complies with government recommendations and requirements, while allowing each airport to tailor the messaging to fit their own individual initiatives and safety measures.

The campaign also aims to reassure colleagues returning to work by emphasising the measures the industry is taking to keep everyone safe.

The UK travel industry is launching a ten-week Travel Safe social media campaign across Facebook and Instagram, that will reach thousands of passengers flying to and from the UK in search of a relaxing summer break.

Karen Dee, chief executive of the Airport Operators Association, commented: “UK airports are looking forward to welcoming passengers back in time for the long overdue summer break.

“Airport travel in 2020 and beyond will be different, but we’ve worked hard with the government, public health authorities and our industry partners to ensure the changes to the passenger journey are appropriate and help to create a safe environment.

“The Travel Safe campaign will be key to inspiring customer confidence as the sector recovers, helping passengers to understand government advice and promoting good practices amongst travellers.”