Iberostar to reopen dozens of hotels

Iberostar is kicking off the tourist season with the staggered reopening of 45 hotels in nine countries around the world.

Starting with the Iberostar Cristina (Majorca) in June, the easing of restrictions allowed the chain to welcome its first guests.

Utilising this experience, Iberostar also put into practice new safety protocols, developed in partnership with a medical consultancy.

Following this first re-opening, the company is gradually resuming operations at the rest of its hotels in Europe and other international destinations.

In Europe and the Mediterranean, the company is now operating in Montenegro and Tunisia, as well as Spain (Majorca and Andalusia).

In the Americas, it has opened four hotels: in Cancún, Riviera Maya and Riviera Nayarit, all in Mexico, as well as one in Jamaica.

Over the summer months, Iberostar plans to open a further 45 hotels approximately in destinations where it already operates, such as the Balearics, Canary Islands, Majorca, Montenegro and Tunisia.

In Europe and North Africa, Greece, Portugal and Morocco will also re-open, along with Cuba in the Americas.

The hotel chain is eager to implement the ambitious calendar planned for the coming months and hopes to increase the number of hotels operating as borders reopen, demand picks up once more and flight connections resume.

Take a look below for more information the new hygiene measures from Iberostar:

