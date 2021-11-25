Peacock-Gower takes up leadership role with Aurora Expeditions

Adventure travel company Aurora Expeditions has named Hayley Peacock-Gower as its chief marketing officer, a newly created role to drive global growth for the Australian brand.

With more than 20 years’ experience in strategic branding, marketing and media for an array of major Australian and global brands and agencies, including News Corp, Fairfax Media, Canon and Leo Burnett, she will spearhead marketing operations worldwide.

“Hayley is a top talent, a passionate and meaningful addition to the Executive Leadership Team,” said chief executive, Monique Ponfoort.

“Her extensive background and skills will add immeasurably in building the marketing, content and strategic partnership platform that will drive growth for the Aurora brand.”

Peacock-Gower takes up the role at a key moment for Aurora Expeditions, with the launch of its second purpose-built ship Sylvia Earle in 2022, and the return to small-ship expedition travel in Antarctica from January.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is an incredible opportunity to innovate with new content and transformative experiences which will drive interest and demand while positioning the brand for future growth,” added Peacock-Gower.

“There is no better opportunity both professionally and personally, especially given the timing, as we accelerate meaningful changes in our ongoing care for the planet programmes, and our imminent return to what Aurora Expeditions does best; life-changing small-ship expeditions.”

Voted World’s Leading Polar Operator at the World Travel Awards, Aurora Expeditions has been delivering perspective-altering expeditions to the most remote, unique and biodiverse destinations on the planet for 30 years and is deeply committed to responsible and respectful travel.