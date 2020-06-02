P&O Cruises delays return to October in latest blow to sector

P&O Cruises has announced an extension to the pause in its operations until October 15th.

The line said the latest delay would allow it to focus on working with all relevant public health bodies to approve further enhancement of health and safety protocols.

P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow, said: “As a business our operational focus is not ‘when can we resume sailing?’ but is instead ‘how can we develop a comprehensive restart protocol that will keep everyone on board, our crew and guests, safe and well and still give our guests an amazing holiday?’

“We are working with government and industry bodies at the highest possible level, such as Public Health England and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, to review every aspect of a holiday with us and establish a framework of policies and procedures.

“Our aspiration is to be adopting best practice in managing Covid-19 within the travel industry.

“Unfortunately, as the world continues to adapt to this global crisis, we have made the decision, difficult as it is, to extend our pause in operations for all sailings up to and including October 15th.

“We are so sorry for the disappointment this will cause to so many of our guests.”

Cruise has been one of the sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with a number of vessels seeing huge outbreaks of Covid-19.

As the company seeks to restore trust with consumers, P&O Cruises has pushed back its relaunch to April, May, July and, now, October.

Expanding on likely new health and safety protocols, Ludlow said: “Along with the rest of the world, we will adapt.

“We will work closely with medical experts and global authorities to help us determine the best way to move forward while honouring our highest responsibility – the health, safety, and wellbeing of our guests, crew and communities we visit, along with compliance and environmental protection.

“We have always taken such pride in our standards of cleanliness and hygiene before Covid-19, but when we return there will be enhanced protocols approved by hospitality and national public health authorities.

“This will ensure we continue to have in place high levels of cleanliness across every single aspect of public areas, crew living areas and every item of furniture in cabins and everywhere on board as well as approved safety standards for the service of food and drink; entertainment and experiences on board and on shore.”

Take a look below as P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow, explains the latest delay:

