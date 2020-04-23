P&O Cruises and Cunard extend sailing suspension until end of July

P&O Cruises and Cunard are extending a pause in operations up to the end of July as a result of the continued impact of Covid-19.

P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow, said: “With the current lockdown in place and government guidelines around the world advising against travel it is necessary to extend the pause in our operations for all sailings up to and including July 31st.

“We are so sorry not to be able to give our guests amazing holidays at the moment, but we will do so as soon as global guidelines will allow.

“In the meantime, pending more clarity on the longer term impact of Covid-19 and timing on the world’s return to normality, we are considering the evolving advice as well as potential restrictions in ports of call as we look at how and when we phase our ships back into service.”

For its ships Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria, Cunard is cancelling all sailings that were due to depart up to and including July 31st.

For Queen Elizabeth, maintaining a shorter summer season in Alaska would not make these voyages viable, so the cruise line has taken the decision to cancel the entire Alaska season and all departures up to and including the September 8th.

Simon Palethorpe, president, Cunard said: “These are extraordinary times and this global outbreak continues to challenge Cunard and the travel industry as a whole.

“We would love nothing more than to bring our fleet back in to service, and give our guests the holidays they deserve and long for, but with the lockdowns and travel restrictions in place around the world, this is simply not possible at this time.”