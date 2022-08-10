PLAY Is giving away free tickets to see Iceland’s erupting volcano

Icelandic airline PLAY is offering would-be travelers the chance to win two free roundtrip tickets to Iceland. The prize also includes a sightseeing helicopter tour of the active Fagradalsfjall volcano, which is currently erupting.

The voucher for the two roundtrip airfares to Keflavík can be used from any of PLAY’s destinations, including its newly-launched services to Boston (BOS) and Baltimore (BWI). PLAY also flies from Keflavík to a growing number of destinations in Europe, including London Stansted (STN), Berlin Brandenberg (BER), and Barcelona (BCN).

With its modern fleet of three Airbus A320neos and three Airbus A321neos, PLAY has grown substantially since it began flying in June 2021. The airline now connects Iceland with destinations on both sides of the Atlantic, and has a further four aircraft on order.

How to enter

To enter the prize draw, all participants need to do is sign up to receive PLAY’s newsletter by August 23rd. One lucky winner will be selected at random the very next day.

In an interview with Simple Flying earlier this week, PLAY commented that the eruption of Fagradalsfjall will help to strengthen Iceland’s image as a ‘natural paradise’ and an ‘exciting place to visit’ among tourists worldwide. According to PLAY, the impact of the eruption on flight, hotel, and car hire bookings has already been strong.

PLAY’s marketing team has been using Fagradalsfjall’s eruption to drive demand, as seen in this tweet from last week:

The tourism boost that the volcanic activity provides will come as further good news to the Icelandic low-cost carrier, which is growing at an impressive rate. The airline recently released its latest passenger figures, showing that in July alone it carried more passengers than it did in the whole of last year.

Fagradalsfjall volcano

Iceland has 32 volcanos, making it one of the most active volcanic regions on the planet. Fagradalsfjall volcano last erupted around eight months ago, and started to erupt again last week.

The eruption itself has become a popular tourist attraction, with thousands of visitors having already made the four-hour trek to see the natural phenomenon. Keflavík International Airport has remained open throughout this latest eruption, and there has been no disruption to flights.

Since the infamous Eyjafjallajökull eruption in Iceland 12 years ago, which brought flights to a standstill across much of Europe, volcanic eruptions have become synonymous with disruption and chaos for airlines. But PLAY has turned that narrative upside down, using a volcanic eruption to its advantage as a clever marketing tool.