Denmark among latest countries removed from quarantine safe list

People arriving in England from Denmark, Iceland, Curaçao and Slovakia will be expected to quarantine from Saturday after the quarter became the latest countries to removed from the quarantine safelist.

They follow Slovenia and Guadeloupe, which were both struck from the list last week.

Data from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and Public Health England has indicated a significant change in both the level and pace of confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in all four of the latest destinations, leading to ministers removing these from the current list of travel corridors.

There has been a consistent increase in Covid-19 cases per 100,000 of the population in Iceland, with data showing a 921 per cent increase in newly reported cases over the past week.

In Slovakia, there has been a consistent increase in the weekly case rate of Covid-19 over the past four weeks, with a 115 per cent increase in weekly cases per 100,000 between September 2nd and 23rd.

ADVERTISEMENT

There has also been a 508 per cent increase in newly reported cases per week in Denmark over the past four weeks, and a 481 per cent increase in newly reported cases over seven days per 100,000 between September 2nd and 23rd in Curaçao.

At the same time, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has also updated its travel advice to advise against all but essential travel to Denmark, Iceland, Curaçao and Slovakia.

People currently in the four countries are encouraged to follow the local rules and check the FCDO travel advice pages for further information.

The government is urging employers to be understanding of those returning from these destinations who now will need to self-isolate.

Image: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images