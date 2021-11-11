Play to expand European operations next summer

Play has added four new destinations to its 2022 summer schedule, with flights from Italy’s Bologna, Germany’s Stuttgart, Prague in the Czech Republic and Portugal’s Lisbon.

Flights to Lisbon and Prague will begin in May next year, followed by Bologna and Stuttgart in June, taking the total number of European routes to 21.

Birgir Jónsson chief executive of the new low-cost Icelandic airline, stated: “These four new destinations will strengthen our route schedule and open up Iceland as an ideal adventure for more Europeans in 2022.

“We are confident that these destinations will boost Play’s operations and that our flights between Iceland and these cities will be popular among those living there.”

Play continued to grow in quarter three, with 63 new employees including, 41 cabin crew members, 12 flight crew members, and ten office employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the coming months, North America will be a primary focus, as preparations continue for the hub-and-spoke operations.

The Icelandic airline, which launched in June, currently operates a fleet of three Airbus A321neo aircraft connecting passengers to sixteen locations across Europe.

Next spring, Play will have added new aircraft to its fleet before launching services to North America, providing low-cost and efficient transatlantic flights.