Moss Restaurant honoured by Michelin guide

Moss Restaurant has been awarded a Michelin star.

With chef Agnar Sverrisson at the helm, the restaurant is located at the ultra-luxury resort, the Retreat at Blue Lagoon, in Iceland.

This prestigious accolade was officially announced June 12 at the formal celebration in Helsinki for the unveiling of the Michelin Guide Nordic Countries 2023.

Moss occupies the highest point at Blue Lagoon Iceland, offering stunning views of one of the greatest wonders of the world.

Spearheaded by chef Sverrisson, the upscale Moss Restaurant offers guests a journey through reinvention and heritage and is the signature dining establishment at the Retreat.

With each dish, the culinary journey leads guests through the seas, mountains, rivers and farms, highlighting the purest seasonal and regional ingredients.

Sverrrisson said: “This is great news – a Michelin star is a tremendous influence and it’s probably going to have a big impact.

“More people want to come to us and possibly spend more money.

“In contrast, of course, more pressure comes, to live up to expectations.”