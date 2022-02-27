Iceland removes all Covid-19 travel restrictions

Iceland has lifted all Covid-19-related restrictions.

There are now “no disease prevention measures at the borders for passengers travelling to Iceland,” regardless of whether individuals are vaccinated or unvaccinated, authorities said.

Additionally, travellers no longer have to provide proof of vaccination or prior infection and there are no restrictions on social gatherings or quarantine requirements for those infected by Covid-19.

Authorities in Iceland said 81 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated, with vaccinations for five-to-11-year-olds currently being administered.

Sigríður Dögg Guðmundsdóttir, head of Visit Iceland, said: “We are happy to announce that there are now no restrictions at the borders or within the country.

“Icelandic authorities have taken a measured approach to Covid-19 throughout the pandemic under the advisement of medical experts and scientists.

“I feel confident that our revised protocols are a reasoned step in the right direction.

“We look forward to welcome visitors and share all the wonders that Iceland has to offer.”

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com, welcomed the news.

“This is an enormous step towards normality for international travel as it represents a country saying that travel is back to how it looked before the pandemic.

“We applaud the Icelandic government for leading the way when it comes to reopening international travel and we are confident that other nations will follow suit.

“We are already seeing very strong demand for flights and trips to Iceland, and we expect that demand to step up even further following this extremely positive news,” Heapy concluded.