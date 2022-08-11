Kempinski extends North America footprint

White sandy beaches and a crystal-clear ocean await guests in the newest five-star addition to the Kempinski Hotels portfolio. Starting from September 2022, Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group will take over a luxurious beach hotel in the attractive Mexican tourist destination of Cancun on the Riviera Maya. With no closure of operations, this well-known property will undergo various improvements and adjustments to the Kempinski brand standards in the coming months and will be named Grand Hotel Cancun – managed by Kempinski during the transition period. From end of year 2022 it will be fully operated under Kempinski Hotel Cancun.

“To strengthen the North American territory and to extend our footprint in this crucial market is an outstanding opportunity for Kempinski,” says Bernold Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer of Kempinski Group and Chairman of the Management Board of Kempinski AG. “Cancun is a top vacation destination for guests from The Americas, who also make up a good proportion of our guests in the rest of the world as well as for Europeans. During a three-month transitional period, we will ensure that we implement our Kempinski DNA in the operation of this outstanding beach hotel and that we extend our brand recognition by delivering the impeccable service and quality Kempinski is renowned for.”

‘‘We are very excited about this new partnership in which Kempinski Hotels will bring a new level of luxury and service to our iconic resort’‘, adds Claudia Molina Basteris, Chief Executive Officer Grupo Inmobiliario Mosa S.A.

Occupying one of the finest beaches in Mexico, the elegant hotel offers 315 guestrooms and 48 suites – all featuring private balconies or terraces with a panoramic view of the Caribbean Sea. Eight dining options including two AAA Five Diamond Award restaurants, an exclusive club lounge, two swimming pools and an oceanfront whirlpool, a spa with relaxation gardens and secluded terraces, a fitness centre with sauna and steam rooms, a tennis centre, private cabanas and lounges on the hotel’s 400-metre stretch of beach, a beauty salon and a kids’ club offer a wide range of facilities to cater for all kinds of guest requests.

For incentive meetings, weddings, galas and conferences as well as events for large groups, abundant indoor and outdoor meeting space can be found around the resort. From a 11,220-sq-ft (1,000 sq m) ballroom which can be divided to elegant meeting rooms, boardrooms, breakout spaces and outdoor venues by the pool or a beachfront venue for up to 700 guests, there are ample options to elevate events and customise special meetings of all kinds.

“In addition to our presence in Cuba and Dominica, this will be another outstanding option for our esteemed guests to spend their holidays with us in the Caribbean,” adds Bernold Schroeder. “Moreover, members of our loyalty programme KEMPINSKI DISCOVERY, part of the Global Hotel Alliance’s GHA DISCOVERY, the world’s largest loyalty programme of independent hotel brands, with 40 brands and of which we are a founding member, will enjoy memorable Experiences and Local Offers besides earning and redeeming DISCOVERY Dollars (D$), in this new Kempinski jewel in Mexico.”

Located in Cancun’s hotel zone, the luxurious property can be reached in 25 minutes from Cancun International Airport as well as from downtown Cancun. Upscale shopping centres such as the Kukulcán Plaza or the La Isla Shopping Village are within walking distance. Guests who seek to exchange daily beach life for a cultural excursion will be able to visit the ancient Mayan city of Tulum within 90 minutes or the Mayan archaeological site of Chichen Itza after a 2.5-hour drive. The famous Isla Mujeres can be reached within approximately one hour.