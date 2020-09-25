Plans unveiled for Celestyal Experience debut season

Celestyal Cruises has announced plans its new flagship, Celestyal Experience.

The ship’s first sailing of the 2021 season will be on March 6th with the seven-night ‘Three Continents’ itinerary calling on Greece (Athens and Rhodes), Turkey (Kusadasi), Israel (Ashdod), Egypt (Port Said) and Cyprus (Limassol).

Beginning on April 3rd, Celestyal Experience will set sail on the seven-night ‘Idyllic Aegean’ itinerary visiting Athens, Rhodes, Crete (Agios Nikolaos), Santorini, Milos, Mykonos and Kusadasi (Ephesus).

Later in the season, Celestyal Experience will operate the ‘Eclectic Aegean’ itinerary, a seven-night voyage which introduces the historical city of Thessaloniki, the gateway to the land of Alexander the Great, as a new embarkation port.

In addition to the highlights of an overnight stay in Istanbul and the breath-taking ‘hanging monasteries’ of Meteora, this exclusive itinerary also includes a visit to the site of Ancient Troy.

Celestyal Experience has a capacity of 1,800-guests in 789 staterooms, 166 of which feature balconies, sea terraces or bridge-view verandas.

The ship, which has recently undergone an extensive refurbishment following its arrival for Costa Cruises, will offer an intimate onboard guest experience with all the warmth of traditional Greek hospitality.

“This has been a challenging year for everyone.

“However, we are extremely optimistic about the future of travel and, especially, of cruising.

“We are delighted with the addition of Celestyal Experience to our fleet.

“This ship will be a game-changer for us, and we can’t wait to introduce her to our guests.

“Celestyal Experience embodies Celestyal Cruises’ commitment to an intimate, authentically Greek experience onboard a contemporary, well-appointed, mid-sized cruise vessel. She will undoubtedly be instrumental in driving our continued growth,” said Celestyal Cruises chief executive, Chris Theophilides.