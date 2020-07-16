Celestyal Cruises snaps up Costa NeoRomantica

Celestyal Cruises has purchased Costa NeoRomantica from Carnival Corporation.

The American cruise giant is currently in the process of selling a total of 13 ships, with Fred. Olsen earlier confirming it had acquired two.

Celestyal will employ its new vessel on tours of the Greek islands and eastern Mediterranean.

Built in 1993 and extensively refurbished in 2012, the 1,800-guest ship has 789 cabins, 132 of which feature balconies, as well as a variety of dining and entertainment venues, bars and lounges, two pools, a gym and a panoramic spa.

Celestyal Cruises chief executive, Chris Theophilides, comments: “While Covid-19 has brought a temporary pause to our operations, it is important that we look to the future with optimism and continue to deliver on our strategic plan to grow the business and enhance the award-winning Celestyal experience through investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am delighted with the addition of this mid-size cruise vessel to our fleet.

“She is ideally suited to our business model and is very well appointed following her significant transformation in 2012.

“I am confident that she will prove to be a very popular choice amongst our valued guests and will allow us to continue providing truly unique experiences to our valued guests for years to come.”

Details of the ship’s delivery and deployment will be announced at a later date.

Celestyal Cruises’ existing 2021 and 2022 itineraries that were recently launched remain unchanged – with the 2020 season having been abandoned.