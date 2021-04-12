Celestyal Cruises to deploy second ship this summer

Celestyal Cruises has confirmed it will deploy a second ship around the Greek islands this summer.

The line earlier said it would offer trips on Celestyal Crystal from May 29th, taking guests around the eastern Mediterranean.

She will be joined by Celestyal Olympia from June 28th, with the latter offering a new ‘Legendary Archipelago’ itinerary.

Both ships will be sailing from Celestyal’s dedicated terminal at Lavrion Port & Marina on the outskirts of Athens.

The ‘Legendary Archipelago’ trips will call in Thessaloniki, Mykonos, Santorini, Agios Nikolaos (Crete) and Rhodes in Greece, as well as Limassol in Cyprus.

As of August 30th, Celestyal Olympia will shift and operate her scheduled three- and four-night ‘Iconic Aegean’ and ‘Iconic Discovery’ itineraries.

All departures are now open for booking.

Celestyal will occupy a dedicated terminal facility at Lavrion, which will provide an enhanced and expedited embarkation and disembarkation experience for guests.

“As the vaccination programme picks up speed across Europe, we are confident that travellers from our key markets will soon be on the move again.

“We are thrilled with the positive progress of the safe and healthy reopening of Greece and cruising in May, building on last year’s successful partial deployment of cruises in Greece.

“It is not surprising that we are witnessing a strong increase in demand from our European guests as a result,” said Leslie Peden, chief commercial officer of Celestyal Cruises.