Former Carnival UK chief Noyes joins Celestyal Cruises

Celestyal Cruises has announced the appointment of David Noyes as non-executive chairman.

The appointment, which follows a major investment in the business from Searchlight Capital Partners, is designed to allow the brand to build its position globally.

Noyes brings over 35-years of travel industry experience to the role, having worked extensively in aviation, travel management and cruise.

Most notably he was chief executive and executive vice president at Carnival UK, holding leadership positions with &O Cruises and Cunard.

Noyes also brings wide-ranging board experience as he currently serves as non-executive chairman of Grays of Cambridge (International) and as a non-executive director at Network Rail and London Luton Airport.

He also sits on the corporate advisory board for Teenage Cancer Trust.

As Non-executive chairman, Noyes will provide leadership to the Celestyal Cruises’ board as well as guidance and support to Celestyal Cruises’ executive team, led by chief executive, Chris Theophilides.

Commenting on his appointment, Noyes said: “I am excited to join Celestyal Cruises and look forward to working closely with Chris and his team as we welcome back our guests this spring.

“With the backing of Searchlight Capital, this is an exciting time to be joining the Celestyal team, as we look to build upon the brand’s position as the leading cruise operator in the eastern Mediterranean.”