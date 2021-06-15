Celestyal Cruises returns to operation in the Mediterranean

Celestyal Cruises has resumed operations with a seven-night Idyllic Aegean itinerary on Celestyal Crystal.

The Greek island itinerary set sail on a round trip from Athens with calls in Kusadasi, Rhodes, Santorini, Lavrion, Mykonos, Milos and Crete.

“Following a most difficult and challenging year, we are beyond thrilled to be welcoming guests back onboard this summer on our most popular, signature Greek island itinerary, the Idyllic Aegean.

“This was no small task and is due to the unwavering dedication and unified teamwork of the Celestyal team, both shoreside and onboard, as well as the support from our strategic partners, both large and small.

“We are all excited to be welcoming guests back onboard to experience our award-winning, warm and genuine Greek hospitality that only Celestyal can deliver and to coming back stronger than ever,” said Celestyal Cruises chief executive, Chris Theophilides.

The start of the summer season will be followed by the deployment of Celestyal Olympia, which will set sail on June 28th on a new, seven-night Legendary Archipelago itinerary.

“It is with great pride for all of us working in the Greek tourism industry that we see the return of Celestyal ships to the Greek seas this summer,” said Greece minister of tourism, Harry Theoharis.

“The resumption of cruising under our new health and safety guidelines - and the strong commitment to Greece from the cruise industry at large - is further proof of how resilient Greece is and how quickly we can bring back a sense of normality, just in time for the summer travel season.”