Celestyal Cruises bumps back restart into April

Due to continued international travel restrictions and port closures arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, Celestyal Cruises has delayed the start of its season until April 24th.

The line will offer a seven-night Aegean itinerary from the later spring.

The start of the season was earlier planned for March.

At the same time, Celestyal announced it will move its operations for the three- and four-night Iconic Aegean itineraries from the Piraeus Port (Athens) to the Lavrion Port & Marina (Athens).

The latter is located just 16 miles from Athens Airport and is a similar driving time from the city centre as Piraeus.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first four-night Iconic Aegean will sail on April 26th while the three-night Iconic Aegean sailings will now commence on April 30th.

Celestyal will operate from a new, dedicated terminal facility at Lavrion, which will provide an enhanced and expedited embarkation and disembarkation experience.

The dedicated terminal will allow for the thorough implementation of the comprehensive and enhanced health protocols while ensuring that Celestyal’s intensive three- and four-night itineraries operate flawlessly within their time sensitive schedule.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce the exciting news of our new and convenient departure port of Lavrion Port & Marina with its dedicated terminal facility opening to welcome our guests for the first sailing of our well established three and four-night Iconic Aegean itineraries for the 2021 season,” said Leslie Peden, chief commercial officer, Celestyal.

“In keeping with Celestyal’s aspiration of providing more immersive experiences, Lavrion is an historic small Greek town on the outskirts of the greater Athens area and just a ten-minute drive from the world-renowned site of the Temple of Poseidon at Sounion.”