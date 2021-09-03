Celestyal sells Experience after one year

Celestyal Cruises has confirmed it will no longer deploy newly acquired vessel Celestyal Experience.

The line purchased the ship, formerly known as Costa neoRomantica last year, but it has now been sold to a third party.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Celestyal said the decision follows an examination of forward-looking capacity requirements following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision to sell Experience will provide the company with enhanced liquidity, the line said, which in combination with zero third party debt forms the continued solid financial foundation to ensure a successful restart in March next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celestyal will continue operating the Celestyal Crystal and the Celestyal Olympia.

A statement added: “Both vessels have seen significant investments in recent years, which have not only improved the guest experience but have aligned the vessels with Celestyal’s brand vision.

“The move to defer the company’s capacity growth allows the business to focus on regaining its momentum in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, while continuing to explore opportunities for its fleet rejuvenation ambitions when the time is right.”

Guests currently holding bookings on the Experience will be contacted by Celestyal and re-accommodated on sailings on the Celestyal Crystal.