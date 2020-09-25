van der Walt to lead Leeu Collection in UK

Leeu Collection has promoted Jean van der Walt to the role of area general manager, United Kingdom.

She will be based at the group’s Lake District property, Linthwaite House.

van der Walt takes on the new position in addition to her current role as head of brand marketing for the boutique hotel group.

She has a diploma in hospitality management from the International Hotel School, Africa’s leading hospitality and culinary school.

Since graduating, van der Walt has worked in various departments at some of the best hotels in her native South Africa.

She was working as reservations and brand manager at the iconic Le Quartier Français in Franschhoek when it was bought by the Leeu Collection in 2015; and has remained with the company ever since.

Initially working as a marketing executive for the Franschhoek properties, she was promoted to head of brand marketing during a move to the UK.

Commenting on her appointment, van der Walt said: “I am thrilled that this new position will allow me to put to good use all the experience I have gained in different hotel departments over the years and I look forward to the new challenges it will bring.

“Leeu Collection is a dynamic young brand and I am excited to grow with it.”

Leeu Collection comprises three five-star boutique properties in South Africa and Linthwaite House, an historic 36-bedroom property in the Lake District.

Another Leeu property is due to open in Florence in 2021.

Owner and founder of the Leeu Collection, Analjit Singh, added: “It has been a pleasure to work with Jean over the last five years.

“During that time, she has proved her dedication and value to the Leeu Collection making it an obvious decision to promote from within the company.

“I very much look forward to working closely with her as we expand the brand over the coming years.”