Perkins takes up new leadership role with Accor

Accor has appointed Shelley Perkins to the role of senior vice president of talent and culture in the Pacific.

With over two decades of experience, she joins Accor Pacific from the Rosewood Hotel Group, where she was based in Hong Kong for the past three years as chief talent and culture officer.

Prior to this role, Perkins worked for Accor in Paris as global senior vice president, talent management, with a focus on global talent acquisition and development for Fairmont, Raffles and Swissôtel (FRHI).

This followed her position as vice president at FRHI from 2014; where Accor retained her services after acquiring the group in 2016.

Perkins previously spent 18 years with the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, where she started her career in operational roles, before she moved across into human resources and was appointed as group director of human resources for Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts in 2011.

On news of her appointment, Perkins said: “I am thrilled to be returning to Accor and to have the opportunity to build on the success of the Pacific region.

“I am passionate about our industry, service excellence and creating a safe, inclusive and diverse culture where all colleagues feel they can contribute.”