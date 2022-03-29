easyJet launches new routes from Aberdeen

easyJet has launched the first flights on its seasonal summer route from Aberdeen to Manchester.

The low-cost carrier also recently introduced a double-daily service to London Gatwick for the summer season.

Both routes will provide stronger domestic connectivity from Scotland to key cities across the UK whether customers.

For those wishing to explore more of Scotland this summer, Aberdeen offers the perfect mix of vibrant city life and natural beauty from museums, art galleries, and nature trails to designer shopping and whiskey tasting experiences.

Flights to Manchester are now operating up to five times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The service will run until the end of October.

Additionally, the double-daily service to London Gatwick is also now operating with flights departing in the morning and afternoon throughout the summer season.

Ali Gayward, easyJet UK country manager, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating the launch of our summer operations from Aberdeen, and to be providing even more choice for our business and leisure customers alike.

“We are looking ahead to what we expect to be a strong summer for easyJet, with plans to return to near 2019 levels of flying.”

easyJet serves four Scottish airports, offering over 94 routes to over 46 destinations from Scotland to Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

Chris Foy, chief executive at VisitAberdeenshire, said: “The doubling of the daily service from London Gatwick and the return of the seasonal service from Manchester is hugely positive for the region, as potential visitors start planning their getaways for this summer.

“We have so much to offer visitors, from our majestic natural landscape, opportunities for outdoor pursuits, culture and rich history to the very best of local food and drink, and these routes make our corner of Scotland even more accessible.”

More Information

This summer, easyJet is set to operate nearly five times more seats from Aberdeen than it did in summer 2019, serving more destinations and providing more choice for customers in the north-east of Scotland.

