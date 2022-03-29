British Airways takes next steps in Gatwick recovery

After two years British Airways returns to international short-haul flying from Gatwick Airport today, as its first service departs for Larnaca.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic the airline suspended its European operation at Gatwick Airport, moving a number of flights over to Heathrow.

Initially services will operate under the British Airways Air Operators Certificate (AOC), before moving operations to a new British Airways branded subsidiary, BA Euroflyer later in the year.

The new airline will operate in a similar manner to the company’s existing subsidiary BA Cityflyer, flying under the British Airways brand.

On the first day of operation, British Airways will operate four short-haul flights to Larnaca, Amsterdam, Paphos and Tenerife.

In total, customers will have the choice of 35 destinations to fly to from Gatwick, before more destinations are added later this year.

Tom Stoddart, acting chief executive of British Airways Euroflyer, said “Today marks a significant milestone for British Airways as we operate our first European services from Gatwick in two years.

“I am really proud of what we have created at Gatwick, we have an excellent team with lots of new and exciting talent.

“I am looking forward in anticipation to see our newest subsidiary grow, adding new routes and providing customers with more options to get away on holiday with a premium British Airways service.”