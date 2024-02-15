oneworld serves up another major win in wine tasting awards

Roger Blackburn, oneworld VP Europe, Middle East and Africa (second from the left) collects the Gold award in the Best Alliance category in the Business Traveller ‘Cellars in the Sky Awards’, awarded for the 13th year in row , surrounded by colleagues from fellow oneworld members airlines.

For the 13th year in a row the oneworld® alliance has been named the world’s Best Airline Alliance for wines served by member airlines onboard in an annual international tasting competition.

The Gold award in the Best Alliance category came from the Business Traveller’s Cellars in the Sky Awards 2023 now its its 38th year.

The Cellars in the Sky Awards has been running since 1985 and celebrates the best business and first class wines served by airlines on their flights.

Judging this year’s inflight wines were winemaker John Worontschak, Masters of Wine Sam Caporn and Peter McCombie, and head judge Charles Metcalfe, founder of the International Wine Challenge.

oneworld’s VP Europe, Middle East and Africa, Roger Blackburn, picked up the award at a ceremony in London this week following a blind tasting by judges who sampled more than 280 wines submitted by 30 airlines for consideration.

Roger Blackburn, said: “We are delighted to raise a glass to all oneworld carriers who took part in this year’s Cellars in Sky Awards which helped to secure the alliance’s premiere position and once again recognised our member airlines for offering the best wines in-flight.”

2024 saw oneworld member Qantas win a record thirteen medals in a total of nine categories, including Best Business Class White, Best Business Class Red, Best Business Class Cellar, Best First Class Sparkling, Best First Class White, Best First Class Red, Best First Class Fortified / Dessert Wine, Best First Class Cellar and Best Overall Cellar.

Several oneworld member airlines also received medals in the Cellars in the Sky Awards:

American Airlines received a Silver in a First Class Rosé awards

British Airways took home a Silver in the First Class Red awards, a Silver in First Class Sparkling, and a Bronze in First Class Rosé awards

Japan Airlines was awarded with a Bronze in the First Class White awards and a Bronze in the First Class Best Wine List awards

Malaysia Airlines received a Gold in the First Class White awards and a Bronze in First Class Sparkling, a Silver in the First Class Cellar awards

Qatar Airways received a Gold in First Class Rosé awards, a Silver in Business Class Red, a Bronze in First Class Fortified / Dessert Wine, a Bronze in the Business Class White, a Silver in the Business Class Cellar and an Overall Cellar awards

Airlines can compete for awards in any category, so long as they serve wine in business or first class on mid- or long-haul routes and are able to enter two red and white wines, a rosé, a sparkling wine, as well as a fortified or dessert wine from each cabin.